Succour to abandoned kids, disabled man

BAJURA, NOVEMBER 25

Financial assistance was provided to three siblings who were left to fend for themselves after their only parent left them and a disabled man without anyone to take care of him in Badimalika Municipality, Bajura.

After reading the news reports on their plight, Sai Samaj Sewa Nidhi helped them with the monetary assistance of Rs 375,000.

According to the organisation’s Chairman Sundarmani Dixit, the organisation provided Rs 212,500 to the three siblings of Rapka in Badimalika Municipality, who were left in the lurch after their mother left them to marry another man. Rati Thapa of Badimalika Municipality, who is disabled, got Rs 62,500 from the organisation.

“We knew about them through the newspaper and decided to help,” Dixit said.

“Regarding the three girls, the money will be deposited in a saving account and the interest accrued will be used for their education and upbringing. The money for Thapa will be used to construct his home and manage clothes for him,” Dixit added.

Badimalika Municipality Deputy Chief Kabita Bista praised the assistance provided to the helpless people.

Similarly, former justice Balaram KC, a Kathmandu resident, also provided Rs 25,000 in assistance to the three siblings after reading the news report on them.

Earlier, German national Andrea Drewer’s organisation Windhorse-Rising and mountaineer and social activist Jangu Sherpa had provided Rs 32,000 and Rs 15,000 in assistance to the three girls. The girls’ father had died three years ago. They were left without parental support after their mother also left them to marry another man.

Nine-year-old Nisha Rawal, seven-year-old Bhumika Rawal and four-year-old Pushpa Rawal are now staying with their grandparents, who apparently find it hard to support the kids due to their old age.

Sixty-one-year-old Rati Thapa was disabled at birth. He has been surviving on others’ support.

