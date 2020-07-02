Sudurpaschim yet to discuss budget as opposition continues obstruction

DHANGADHI: Sudurpaschim Province has not been able to hold any discussion on budget even after unveiling it more than two weeks ago.
The deliberation on budget could not proceed even after 17 days since the parties in opposition have been obstructing the Provincial Assembly meeting. Main opposition Nepali Congress and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) obstructed two sessions of the PA meeting on June 24 and 26.
Furthermore, the Province Assembly meeting was put off on June 28 and 30 after the opposition issued a notice on blocking of house proceedings.
In a joint press meet organised in Dhangadhi, the opposition parties said they would not let the house proceed until the government presented the programme to control the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.
NC lawmaker Rana Bahadur Rawal alleged that the government has not been able take any concrete measures to control the spread of novel coronavirus. Opposition parties have also demanded that the government increase polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and stop sending the quarantined people home without taking the test for the coronavirus contagion.
Rawal told mediapersons, “The province has spent Rs 570 million in the pretext of controlling the spread of novel coronavirus, but nothing has been done.” He said that there was only one PCR machine in the province.
He further added that the provincial government could not even implement its decision to purchase a PCR machine, while it had boasted about setting two PCR machines, one each for Doti and Baitadi two months ago.
Likewise, the opposition provincial lawmakers have also demanded that the government expenditures be made transparent.
Meanwhile, Speaker Arjun Bahadur Thapa has expressed his dissatisfaction with the continuous obstruction of the assembly created by the opposition. Likewise, the Province government spokesperson and Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Prakash Bahadur Shah expressed his view that it was not practical to obstruct the assembly over irrelevant matters. He assured that the provincial government had been working to contain the spread of COVID-19 and claimed that the government, in coordination with the local government, had been carrying out the treatment of the infected and managing well to send them home.
READ ALSO:
TANAHUN: Police have arrested an absconding person involved in a road accident after 22 years of being convicted, on Tuesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yuvaraj Timilsina of District Police Office, Tanahun, said that Laxman Shrestha, 50, of Shuklagandaki Municipality-3 was arrested fro Read More...
KATHMANDU: The number of coronavirus-infection cases in Kathmandu valley are slowly but steadily rising, with the case count exceeding 10 two days in a row. With the confirmation of 17 new cases in the last 24 hours, the valley's case tally has hit 122 on Wednesday. The number of additional ca Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 49-day-old infant diagnosed with Covid-19 passed away on Wednesday evening at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), where he was receiving treatment. Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, confirmed the passing of the baby. The infant -- resident o Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Nepali Army on Wednesday sacked two of its high-ranking officers for offence related to discipline, chain-of-command and military conduct. Brigadier General Surendra Singh Rawal and Colonel Anil Khadka were relieved of duty on being found guilty for going against the military chai Read More...
MUMBAI: Geetha Sridhar never used to enter her kitchen in Mumbai without her smartphone. The 54-year-old homemaker used to post dozens of short videos daily on the Chinese video app TikTok, mostly of herself cooking traditional recipes. With 1 million TikTok followers, she earned an average 50,00 Read More...
ADDIS ABABA: At least 50 people were killed in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region in protests following the fatal shooting of a popular singer, a regional spokesman said on Wednesday, laying bare splits in the prime minister’s political heartland ahead of next year’s polls. Musician Haacaaluu Hundee Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon. Chopra Jonas, a massive Bollywood star who went to Hollywood about eight years ago, shared the news in a post on her Instagram on July 1. "So honored and excited to fina Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has managed to score five Guinness World Records with their latest music video How You Like That released on June 26. According to Soompi, on June 30 the Guinness World Records crowned the MV as the 'Most viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours', 'Most vie Read More...