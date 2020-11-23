Sudurpaschim’s PA session unlikely to kick off any time soon

DHANGADHI: The winter session of the provincial assembly has not commenced in Sudurpaschim Province yet.
Although four months have passed since the sixth session of the assembly took place, the assembly has not been held due to lack of bills to be drafted. The last session of the assembly was adjourned on August 15.
Meanwhile, Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis on Sunday authorised community and institutionalised schools to resume classes while following safety measures.
Dhangadhi’s Mayor Nrip Bahadur Bada said the schools in the region have been given permission to resume classes and added that permission was granted to regularise the classes after holding a discussion with stakeholders.
As per the ‘School Operation Framework 2077’, the institutes will have to run educational programmes embracing seven different alternatives with respect to the risk of infection, number of students and physical infrastructure.
The alternatives given by the sub-metropolis include the operation of classes keeping all students, to operate classes and levels in different shifts, to minimise the duration of classes, and to operate classes in turn; either the senior levels or junior levels with respect to the suitable conditions.
Likewise, the sub-metropolis has also issued a directive to the School Management Committee to prepare code of conduct to be followed by teachers, schools staff and students regarding the compulsory use of masks and maintaining physical distance and the management of lunch.
