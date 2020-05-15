Tanahun sealed, imports banned

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Damauli, May 14

With cases of coronavirus infection going up dramatically across the country in the past few days, the authority in Tanahun has decided to stay all imports into the district.

According to Chief District Officer Badrinath Adhikari, a decision was taken to seal the district and stop all imports of food grains, fruits and vegetables in view of the risk. “As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the district, it has become expedient to seal the district for the sake of safety,” said Adhikari.

With the ban in place, security has been beefed up at the entry points of the district.

“All vehicles or pedestrians entering the district are being sent back,” said police, adding nine vehicles which entered the district carrying vegetables, fruits and food grains were seized today. The consignments were intercepted with the initiative of Tanahun Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

