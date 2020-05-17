Ten new cases of COVID-19 detected; total infection count reaches 291

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, this morning.

This has taken the nationwide tally to 291.

The infections were confirmed through tests conducted at National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu.

Among the infected are 18, 32, 36, 39, 39, 42, and 48-year old male from Farhadawa, Rajpur Municipality-9 and 28, 30, and 33-year-old male from Ishnath Municipality-3 and 5 wards, both in Rautahat district.

As per current information, the infected persons have been reported in normal health and have come in contact with health personnel.

Nepal registered its first death due to coronavirus pandemic in the country. A 29-year-old woman from Sindhupalchowk district died at Dhulikhel Hospital on Friday of coronavirus.

