The new height of Mt Everest to be revealed soon

KATHMANDU: The new height of Mount Chomolungma (Sagarmatha/Everest) will be announced soon.
A meeting of the Council of Ministers held today agreed to the proposal of Ministry of Land Management to reveal the height of the world’s highest peak.
In May 2019, two government surveyors along with other Sherpa climbers successfully scaled the Chomolungma collecting the data for the measurement of its height.
Earlier this year, in May, two Chinese surveyors assigned to measure the exact height of the Chomolungma along with eight support staff stood atop it’s peak from the northern side.
The government aimed to measure the ‘exact’ height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in its height due to various reasons including the devastating earthquake of 2015. It currently measures at 8,848 metres.
The government’s decision has paved way for Nepal and China to jointly announce the new height of the Chomolungma.
