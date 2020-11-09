Three APF border outposts set up in Parsa

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: The government has set up three Armed Police Force (APF) border outposts (BOP) along Nepal-India border region in Parsa district, on Monday.

As per government’s decision, the BOPs have been established at Tihuki in Chiparamai Rural Municipality-2, Mahadevpati in Jirabhawani Rural Municipality, and Brahamanagar in Thori Rural Municipality in the district to secure the border around the region.

All the newly set up border outposts were jointly inaugurated by chief of the APF Battalion in Chhinnamasta, DIG Krishna Bhakta Brahmacharya, Chief District Officer (CDO) Asman Tamang, and chiefs of the respective rural municipalities.

Under the command of APF Inspector, 35 troops are to be placed in each BOP to patrol the border region and to curb smuggling and other crimes in the area. With the addition of three new BOPs, the number of APF border outposts in the district has reached 13.

On the occasion, DIG Brahmacharya expressed optimism that APF border outposts would play a significant role in curbing cross-border crimes including smuggling of drugs and weapons, human trafficking, and land encroachment, among other issues as Nepal and India share an open border.

He also urged locals to support APF in establishing peace and harmony in the area.

CDO Tamang said, “Security is the major aspect of any country,” adding that the establishment of additional BOPs will help to strengthen security in the border region.

On the occasion, high ranking officials from all three security agencies, government officials, local representatives and media persons were also present.

