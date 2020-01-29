Three killed, eight hurt in accident

Himalayan News Service

Bhairahawa, January 28

At least three persons died and eight others were injured after three trucks collided with each other on the Bhairahawa-Parasi road section of the Postal Highway in Rohini Rural Municipality, in Rupandehi today.

The deceased have been identified as Purna Bahadur Bhujel, 36, of Chadara, Sunsari and Lalu Kurmi, 30, and Bhabikal Kurmi, 47, of Palhinandan Rural Municipality, West Nawalparasi. Police said the accident occurred when a truck bearing number plate 8481, heading towards Bhairahawa from Parasi collided with two other trucks coming from the opposite direction.

Bhumel, the driver of the truck bearing the number plate 8481 and Lalu and Bhabikal, who were also travelling in the same truck, died on the spot, said police. Eight other persons who were also travelling in the same truck sustained injuries in the accident, said police.

Three critically injured persons are receiving treatment at Universal Teaching Hospital in Bhairahawa while five others have been discharged following treatment at the district hospital, said police. The bodies have been kept in the district hospital for postmortem. Police said further investigation into the accident was under way.

