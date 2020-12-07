Three killed in Darchula truck accident

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGDHI: Three persons died after the truck they were travelling on fell below the road in Malikarjun Rural Municipality-1 of Darchula district, along the Mahakali Highway, on Sunday night.

Police have identified one of the deceased as truck driver Sher Singh (24) of Nwali in Dogadakedhar Rural Municipality-5 of Baitadi while the identities of two others are yet to be ascertained, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Padam Bahadur Bista, at the District Police Office, Darchula.

The incident occurred when the truck (Na 3 Kha 3485), en route from Gokuleshwor to Khalanga, the district headquarters of Darchula, skidded off the road and fell some 120 metres below in Bhartola along the Gokuleshwor-Darchula road section at 10:00 pm yesterday, killing all three on the spot, police said.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent to the District Hospital for postmortem.

Police have yet to determine the cause of the accident while an investigation into the case is underway, police added.

