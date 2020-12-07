Three killed in Darchula truck accident

DHANGDHI: Three persons died after the truck they were travelling on fell below the road in Malikarjun Rural Municipality-1 of Darchula district, along the Mahakali Highway, on Sunday night.
Police have identified one of the deceased as truck driver Sher Singh (24) of Nwali in Dogadakedhar Rural Municipality-5 of Baitadi while the identities of two others are yet to be ascertained, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Padam Bahadur Bista, at the District Police Office, Darchula.
The incident occurred when the truck (Na 3 Kha 3485), en route from Gokuleshwor to Khalanga, the district headquarters of Darchula, skidded off the road and fell some 120 metres below in Bhartola along the Gokuleshwor-Darchula road section at 10:00 pm yesterday, killing all three on the spot, police said.
Bodies of the deceased have been sent to the District Hospital for postmortem.
Police have yet to determine the cause of the accident while an investigation into the case is underway, police added.
KATHMANDU: A 19th preliminary general meeting of Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) held recently has decided to hold its seventh annual general meeting and third general assembly on January 8 and 9. As per a media release, it has been decided to hold the AGM Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 5 In the first four months of the current fiscal year, reconstruction of a total of 46,870 private houses has been completed. According to the Nepal Reconstruction Authority (NRA), during the fourmonth period, reconstruction of 27 schools and 12 heritage sites were also com Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Pashupati Area Development Trust is giving final shape to the Pashupati area master-plan after incorporating the comments and feedback of the local residents and stakeholders. Accordingly, the technical committee led by Dr Chandra Mani Adhikari met for the first time to begin its w Read More...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand wrapped up a record innings and 134-run victory over West Indies before lunch on the fourth day of the first test in Hamilton on Sunday after finally breaking a rearguard action from Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph. The victory margin was the largest by New Zeala Read More...
Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin will take the first woman to the moon's surface, the billionaire said on Friday as NASA nears a decision to pick its first privately built lunar landers capable of sending astronauts to the moon by 2024. "This (BE-7) is the engine that will take the first w Read More...
TAIPEI, TAIWAN: Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestically made coronavirus vaccines, though health officials have yet to say how well they work or how they may reach the country's 1.4 billion people. Developers are speeding up final testing, the Chinese Read More...
KARNALI: Yet another person has succumbed to Coronavirus infection in Surkhet district of Karnali Province. A 53-year-old man of Panchapuri Municipality-6 died in course of treatment at the Provincial Hospital on Saturday night, according to the Health Services Division. The deceased was sta Read More...
KATHMANDU: Senior tourism entrepreneur Iswari Paudel has been appointed the board director at Nepal Airlines Corporation. According to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Minister Yogesh Bhattarai recently nominated Paudel, a permanent resident of Taplejung district, to the m Read More...