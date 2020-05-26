Three Nepalis airlifted to India

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The government of India has airlifted three Nepalis from Sydney on Air India’s SYD-DEL-AMD flight on Monday.

According to the Indian Embassy in Nepal, Arjun Prasad Timilsina, Bishow Timilsina and Mukti Prasad Timalsina were airlifted to India on a special request from the Nepali Embassy in Australia, as one of them needed bone marrow transplant.

“The patient with his brother (donor) and father (caretaker) will be taken directly to BLK Hospital in Delhi and they will be quarantined at the hospital itself,” stated the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

According to the embassy, all three Nepali passengers had COVID-negative and fit to fly certificates, along with a local hospital’s acceptance letter.

Another flight of Air India airlifted Shevika Dhakal, a Nepali student studying BBA in Indonesia, to India.

