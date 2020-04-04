Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Three new persons have tested positive for the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Nepal, confirms Ministry of Health and Population.

Among the three are a 21-year-old male of Kailali who returned from Mumbai in India, 41-year-old male of Kanchanpur who returned from Uttarakhand in India, and a 34-year-old female from Kailali who is known be a relative of one of the earlier infected persons.

This is the first case of a local transmission in the country.

A 34-year-old man, who had recently returned from Dubai, had tested positive for the coronavirus contagion, becoming the fourth Nepali to have contracted the disease.

The latest confirmation has brought Nepal’s tally of total number of people that have contracted the highly contagious virus to nine. Eight of the cases are active while one person who was diagnosed in January has recovered.

