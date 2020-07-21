Three of a family killed in Dhading landslide

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: Three persons of a family were killed as they were buried by a landslide in Tirpurasundari Rural Municipality-6 of Dhading district on Monday night.

Persistent rainfall triggered the landslip last night which buried the family’s house at Kafalgairi in Aaginchok, causing the deaths of Milan Khand (22), Samjhana Khand (19) and their 18-month-old son, according to Tripurasundari Rural Municipality.

The locals and police personnel recovered the bodies from under the debris.

Meanwhile, five other houses are at risk of being swept away by landslides in the area, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rupak Khadka, spokesperson at the District Police Office, Dhading.

With the latest incident, the number of landslide and flood casualties in Dhading has reached four, until this morning.

A 17-year-old girl died in a landslide in Gajuri Rural Municipality on Tuesday itself.

Similarly, a person was swept away by a river in Thakre of the district, and is still missing.

Earlier, Due to landslides across several points along the Prithvi Highway, road sections have been swept away disrupting vehicular movement, thereby cutting off the link between the capital and the highway.

The Mauwakhola bridge that lies at the border of Chitwan and Dhading has collapsed, particularly the section that lies towards Dhading.

