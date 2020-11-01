Three persons held with drugs

Himalayan News Service

RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 31

Three persons, including a medical entrepreneur, have been arrested over the trade of illegal drugs in Saptari’s Bodebarsain.

A joint police team from District Police Office, Saptari and Area Police Office of Bodebarsain arrested Ranjit Yadav, 37. Yadav runs a pharmacy in Khadakpur bazaar of Bodebarsain Municipality-10. He also runs a poultry farm. “The joint police team acted on a tip-off and raided his poultry farm yesterday. The team found various types of illegal drugs hidden in the farm,” said Police Inspector Rajendra Dhamala, adding that the seized drugs include banned DC syrup, nitravet tablet and spasmo provol tablet. According to the inspector, investigation has revealed that the medical shop owner was involved in the trade of illegal drugs for a long time.

In another incident yesterday evening, two persons were arrested with illegal drugs.

Siyaram Mandal, 31, and Mithilesh Kumar Mandal, 32, of Bodebarsain Municipality-3 were arrested with illegal drugs during a security check. They were heading westward on a motorbike when police conducting a security check on Bisanpur road section found 814 nitravet 10 tablets they were carrying with them.

Police have seized firecrackers worth around Rs 89,000 from a shop and its go-down in Gudri bazaar of Rajbiraj-7.

According to District Police Office, Saptari, Information Officer DSP Bhuwaneshwor Sah, police have stepped up their vigil following information that firecrackers are being smuggled from India and are sold in Rajbiraj.

