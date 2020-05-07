Throat swab collection under way in Nepalgunj

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, May 6

With the confirmation of COV- ID-19 in 23 people from the same tole in Nepalgunj, the process of collecting swab samples from various places in the ward has gathered pace in the city.

According to Focal person Naresh Shrestha at Banke District Health Office, swab collection of people has started from different places of Ward No 8 from last evening. “Swab collection is under way at Bhairab tole, Ranitalau-based Sabjimandi, Pandan Mohala, Tanga station and its surroundings,” said Shrestha.

Banke district has been placed in the red zone after 23 people from Nepalgunj tested positive for coronavirus. “Swab collection started under the direct supervision of a team of people from World Health Organisation, Health Ministry and Ministry of Social Development of the provincial government,” Shrestha said.

The team has inspected Sushil Koirala Cancer Hospital in Khajura, Banke where corona patients are being treated. The team has also met Bheri Hospital’s medical superintendent, Banke CDO and other people.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

