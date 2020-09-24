DHADING: Landslides have occurred at different places along the Prithvi Highway due to incessant rain that has continued since Tuesday night.
The vehicular movement along the highway has come to halt since the rain-triggered landslides have obstructed the road at more than 15 places including Hugdikhola, Jawangkhola, Benighat, Galaudi, Galchhi, according to chief at Dhading District Traffic Police Office (DTPO), Inspector Netra Bhatta.
The security personnel along with Traffic police, staffers at Department of road and local level with the help of locals used a bulldozer to clear the landslide debris from the road, inspector Bhatta informed. He has further cautioned locals to take precautions for the landslides may continue even at night with the rain.
Meanwhile, the bulldozers have been kept on standby at several places for emergency operation, Inspector Bhatta said.
It has been reported that two vehicles were buried in a landslide at Galaudi in Gajuri Rural Municipality-5 in the district, on Wednesday morning. A container truck (Na 6 Kha 6408) heading to Dhangadhi from Kathmandu and another container (HR 33-9901) carrying goods from India to Kathmandu were damaged after being buried in the landslide debris.
