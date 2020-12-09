Twelfth national census scheduled June/July, to be inclusive

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The 12th national census – 2078/2021, which is the first one after country went into the federal structure, would be inclusive.

Director at Central Statistics Bureau, Dhundiraj Lamichhane said this census would add personal features including those of persons with disabilities.

Speaking at weeklong celebrations of 29th International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he shared this census will start from June 8 to June 22 next year. And it would be crucial for the three-tier government under the federal system.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens and the National Federation of the Disabled Nepal (NFDN) jointly organised the event.

Meanwhile, NFDN Chair Mitralal Sharma urged the Bureau to ensure participation from persons with disabilities in the census .

