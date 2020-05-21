Twenty-five more test positive for COVID

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 20

Twenty-five new cases of coronavirus were reported in the country today. With this, the national count for the infection has reached 427.

From among those testing positive, 13 are from Kapilvastu, six from Banke, five from Dhankuta and one from Nawalparasi-west.

Three of those testing positive in Kapilvastu are children aged three, four and six years. All of them are from Maharajgunj Rural Municipality, according to Bikash Devkota, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

Of those testing positive in Dhankuta, three are health workers, one a security person and one a relative of a health worker.

Of those testing positive in Banke, five men aged 17, 20, 28, 30 and 40 years are from Narainapur, while one man, 27, is from Khajura.

The 26-year-old man who tested positive in Nawalparasi-west was quarantined in Belbani.

With new additions, 358 males and 69 females have been infected with the virus in Nepal. The infection has spread to 38 districts.

Meanwhile, eight COVID patients from Udayapur district were discharged today from Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar, taking the number of those recovered to 45. They were hospitalised for up to 33 days.

