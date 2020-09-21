Two more succumb to coronavirus infection in BPKIHS, Dharan

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Two more Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS).

According to Dr Nidesh Sapkota at the BPKIHS, a 72-year-old female from Mechinagar Municipality-8 of Jhapa died while undergoing treatment at the Special Covid Unit of the institute at 8:20 pm on Sunday.

She was referred from Kankai Hospital in Jhapa after suffering from respiratory ailment, chest pain, weakness and pneumonia.

Similarly, another 49-year-old female from Inaruwa Municipality-4 of Sunsari passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital at 2:00 am on Monday.

The female was referred from BPKIHS medicine ward after she was tested positive for the contagion. She was chronic patient of hypertension, diabetes and kidney related ailments and had been receiving regular dialysis.

The last rites of both the deceased will be conducted as per the health regulations, informed Dr Sapkota.

