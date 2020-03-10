Two Nepalis test positive for coronavirus in UAE

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Two Nepalis in the United Arab Emirates have tested positive for COVID-19, a disease caused by novel coronavirus that has spread across 101 countries, killing over 3,500 people and affecting more than 105,000.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Monday that the country recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of reported cases there to 59.

The statement issued by the UAE’s health ministry said the cases involved two Nepalis, four Emiratis, three Italians, two Bangladeshis, a Russian, an Indian and a Syrian national.

It added that the latest cases were discovered following an “active and continuous investigation” and the testing of those who came in contact with previously confirmed infected individuals who were quarantined. “We have not yet got details of the patients, but we are trying,” said Rita Dhital, deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of Nepal, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

