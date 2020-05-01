Two new Covid-19 patients identified on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Two new Covid-19 patients have been identified on Friday, taking the total number of transmission cases in Nepal to 59.

According to the statement published by Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), a 25-year-old male from Rupandehi district and another 60-year-old male from Nepalgunj of Banke district have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Their current health condition is normal and both are currently under observation, the statement reported.

Of the total 59 cases, only 43 are active as 16 infected people have been discharged upon full recovery, so far.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook