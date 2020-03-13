Two quarantine centres to be established in Province 1

Himalayan News Service

Biratnagar, March 12

The government of Province 1 has planned to set up two quarantine facilities in Morang and Sunsari in the first phase as a risk mitigation measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai, preparations are on to set up quarantine facilities in Tadi and Shreelankatappu. “In our consideration, a strip of land belonging to the Nepali Army in Morang’s Tadi and, separately, Shreelankatappu, the secluded island territory in the midst the Koshi River could be suitable sites to quarantine suspected coronavirus cases, if any, in the first phase,” said CM Rai, adding that additional quarantine facilities will be put up as per necessity.

“In view of the possible threat of coronavirus, the government has gone on high alert,” Rai said.

Today itself, the government had convened an all-party meeting to discuss ways for risk mitigation from the deadly virus. The meeting also decided to provide additional allowance and dress for health workers and security personnel deployed for the treatment of coronavirus cases.

Social Development Minister Jivan Ghimire said in order to prevent the deadly virus from entering the country, the government was preparing to set up health desks on the border with India and at airports.

“There will be nine health workers at each health desk that will be set up at every entry point and six at each of those to be set up airports. Ambulance and other necessary logistics will be kept on standby in case any suspected patient is found and has to be transported to quarantine facilities,” he said.

While the government is also spreading awareness about the virus, isolation wards have been set up in major hospitals in the province — BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar and Mechi Hospital in Jhapa, said the minister.

