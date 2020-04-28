Two youths test positive for COVID-19 in Rautahat

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: Two youths have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Rautahat district.

A 24-year-old male from Brindaban Municipality-9 and another 21-year-old male from Dewahi Gonahi Municipality-1 have tested positive for the virus.

The 24-year-old person, who tested positive for COVID-19, had returned home after spending a fortnight at a Chandrapur-based quarantine facility. He was in quarantine after returning from Kolkata in India. He had been allowed to go back home after completing his quarantine period after testing negative for antibodies on Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and testing negative for the virus through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method carried out in Janakpur.

However, his swab sample collected by a medical team on April 24 and sent to Kathmandu-based National Public Health Laboratory tested positive for the novel virus.

Likewise, the 21-year-old from Devahi Gonahi has tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed acting chief at Gaur-based District Health Office, Mahesh Sah. He is still under quarantine at Jai Kishan Polytechnic Institute in the district.

(Details to follow)

