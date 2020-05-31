Udayapur Cement Industry resumes operation

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Udayapur, May 30

Udayapur Cement Industry, has resumed operation after months-long closure.

According to the industry’s Administration Chief Ram Bahadur GC, the industry that was shut following the government-imposed nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus has started production of clinker from yesterday. “We had to close both production and sale for as long as 68 days due to the pandemic, but as the crisis seems to be easing now, we’ve decided to resume operation, by maintaining social distancing,” GC said.

The plant, with daily production capacity of 800 metric-tonnes, hasn’t been able to operate to its full capacity till date. Unable to compete with private industries, the state-owned industry has been suffering huge loss every year.

The corporation’s latest decision to increase the price of its brand by 26 rupees per bag, of late, with the beginning of the lockdown, hasn’t gone down well even with its staffers.

