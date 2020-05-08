Udayapur’s eight COVID-19 infected discharged upon recovery

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: 23

An Indian nationals and seven Bhulke locals were discharged from the hospital post treatment, according to Chief if Udayapur’s Health Office, Mohan Subedi.

They were kept in isolation for treatment after they tested positive for the infection on April 20. The nasal swabs of the infected ones were tested repeatedly during their isolation. They were released from isolation as their results came negative in the recent test, informed Subedi.

Despite their discharge, all eight of them will be quarantined at Rani Mosque of Biratnagar for a few days. Half of total infected in Bhulke have been discharged from the hospital so far while remaining 14 are undergoing treatment. Earlier, six Indian nationals were discharged from Koshi Hospital after recovery.

