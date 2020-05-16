US provides ARV medicine to nearly 20,000 Nepalis living with HIV

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government of the United States has handed over life-saving anti-retroviral (ARV) medicine to nearly 20,000 Nepalis living with HIV.

The United States agencies — USAID and President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) — provided ARV medicine to Nepal government after delivery of the medicine was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The USAID leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance and help people progress beyond assistance while President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) is the government initiative to help save the lives of those at risk from HIV/AIDS around the world.

US Ambassador to Nepal Randy W Berry tweeted, “These are the days I am most proud of the vital work we do – thanks to @usaid & @pepfar we helped supply lifesaving anti-retroviral (ARV) medicine to nearly 20,000 Nepalis living with HIV, after delivery was delayed due to #COVID19!”

