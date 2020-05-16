Nepal | May 16, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > US provides ARV medicine to nearly 20,000 Nepalis living with HIV

US provides ARV medicine to nearly 20,000 Nepalis living with HIV

Published: May 16, 2020 9:59 am On: Nepal
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: The government of the United States has handed over life-saving anti-retroviral (ARV) medicine to nearly 20,000 Nepalis living with HIV.

The United States agencies — USAID and President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) — provided ARV medicine to Nepal government after delivery of the medicine was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The USAID leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance and help people progress beyond assistance while President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) is the government initiative to help save the lives of those at risk from HIV/AIDS around the world.

US Ambassador to Nepal Randy W Berry tweeted, “These are the days I am most proud of the vital work we do – thanks to @usaid & @pepfar we helped supply lifesaving anti-retroviral (ARV) medicine to nearly 20,000 Nepalis living with HIV, after delivery was delayed due to #COVID19!”

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times