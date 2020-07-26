Vehicular movement halted in Tanahun

DAMAULI, JULY 25
Vehicular movement has been halted since early this morning along the Damauli-Dumre road section of Prithivi Highway due to construction of diversion road at Nahala of Bandipur Rural Municipality in Tanahun.
Vehicular movement was completely halted due to repair work on the damaged road. Police said transportation service was obstructed along the road section as around 10 metres road had caved in at Nahala.
According to Road Division Office, Tanahun, vehicular movement was halted as repair work was under way at the damaged area.
Tanahun SP Arun Poudel said repair work was in progress. He added that another diversion was being constructed as the first one did not work. SP Poudel said preparation was under way to resume vehicular movement from tomorrow morning.
District Coordination Committee, Tanahun Chief Shanti Raman Wagle said transportation service might resume from tomorrow. He said security personnel were working hard to resume transportation service as early as possible.
Repair work on the road section had started by halting all kinds of vehicular movement except ambulances. Vehicles coming from Kathmandu and Chitwan were stopped at Aanbukhairani and Dumre and vehicles coming from Pokhara were stopped at Ghansikuwa and Chhirkane, said police.
District Traffic In-charge Resham Bahadur Ranabhat said passengers had been facing problems for the last six days after transportation service was obstructed in the area.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 26, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
