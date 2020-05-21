VIDEO: Health Ministry confirms third COVID-19 death

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today.

The Ministry confirmed that a 41-year-old male undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Crimson Hospital at Tilottama Municipality of Rupandehi district passed away today morning. He had tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine new cases of coronavirus-infection have been recorded, in addition to the 17 cases reported earlier today. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 453.

