VIDEO: Nationwide COVID-19 count soars to 1,042 with 156 new cases

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today.

The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 1,042 with 156 new cases. With this, as of today, 940 males and 102 females have been infected with the novel virus across the country.

