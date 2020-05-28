Nepal’s fifth Covid-19 death confirmed by Health Ministry

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has confirmed that a fifth person has succumbed to Covid-19 in Nepal.

A man with Alcoholic Liver Disease, who passed away at a Lalitpur based hospital on Wednesday, has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

As per protocol, the man’s swab specimen were collected for coronavirus transmission testing post death, which resulted in a positive.

The 56-year-old man with ALD was first taken to Patan Hospital on having seizures, from where was referred to Lalitpur based KIST Medical College. He breathed his last during course of treatment at the hospital, the health ministry stated.

On Thursday, 156 new cases of coronavirus transmission were registered, taking the country’s tally to 1042, racing past the 1,000 mark.

