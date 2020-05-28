Nepal’s fifth Covid-19 death confirmed by Health Ministry

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has confirmed that a fifth person has succumbed to Covid-19 in Nepal.
A man with Alcoholic Liver Disease, who passed away at a Lalitpur based hospital on Wednesday, has been diagnosed with Covid-19.
As per protocol, the man’s swab specimen were collected for coronavirus transmission testing post death, which resulted in a positive.
The 56-year-old man with ALD was first taken to Patan Hospital on having seizures, from where was referred to Lalitpur based KIST Medical College. He breathed his last during course of treatment at the hospital, the health ministry stated.
On Thursday, 156 new cases of coronavirus transmission were registered, taking the country’s tally to 1042, racing past the 1,000 mark.
READ ALSO:
RAUTAHAT: The number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed hundred with 35 people testing positive for the infection in Rautahat district, on Wednesday. Among the new cases, eight people have been infected in Gaur Municipality, 16 in Ishanath Municipality, two in Dewahi Gonahi Municipality, two in K Read More...
Previous experience from Ebola epidemic in Liberia has already proven that discontinuing heath services unrelated to epidemic response resulted in more deaths than the epidemic itself. Most of the reproductive health services are time sensitive and further delay or denial in seeking services can inc Read More...
JAJARKOT: The families of the victims of Chaurjahari incident have filed a First Incident Report (FIR) against 20 persons for their involvement in the killings of Dalit youth Nawaraj BK and his friends, in District Police Office, Jajarkot on Wednesday. As per the FIR, Chaurjahari Municipality-8 c Read More...
TAIPEI: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday pledged to draw up a plan to give humanitarian relief to people involved in pro-democracy protests in Taiwan's most concrete intervention since a renewal of unrest in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong. China's proposed new security legislation for Read More...
KATHMANDU: Jennifer Lopez is feeling "a little heartbroken" that her wedding has been delayed. According to The Korea Times, the 50-year-old singer, actress and television personality said on May 26 episode of Today that it's disappointing her wedding to Alex Rodriguez has been put on hold due Read More...
JAJARKOT: A husband-wife duo have lost their lives in Jajarkot district after being buried in a sand dune. The deceased have been identified as Ekka Bahadur Singh, 36, of Nalagad Municipality-7 and his wife Kumari Singh, 33, the police verified. The incident occurred during the construction of Read More...