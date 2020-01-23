Voting begins to elect National Assembly members

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Voting has begun in all seven provinces of the country to elect the National Assembly (NA) members.

Eighteen National Assembly members will be elected through the voting process taking place across the country since 10:00 am this morning.

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel cast the first vote in the polling centre at Jawalakhel, Lalitpur Metropolitan City. A total of six candidates — including three each in ‘women’ and ‘other’ groups — are in the election race in Bagmati Province.

The province has a total of 348 votes including 110 Province Assembly members and 238 local level members.

Polling centres have been set up at Birendra Academy (Biratnagar) for Province 1, Mahendra Narayan Nidhi Memorial Building (Janakpur) for Province 2, Lalitpur Metropolitan City ward office for Bagmati Province, District Election Office (Kaski) for Gandaki Province, Employee Meeting Centre (Ghorahi) for Province 5, District Election Office (Surkhet) for Karnali Province, and Padam Public Mukti Narayan Higher Secondary School (Silgadhi) for Sudurpaschim Province.

The voters would cast their ballots at the concerned polling centres from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm today.

