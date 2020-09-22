West Jajarkot locals demand better law and order situation

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

JAJARKOT, SEPTEMBER 21

Government officials who are monitoring overall development works and law and order situation in the district said that at a discussion held at Thala Bazar of Chhedagad municipality in Jajarkot-West, the locals demanded establishment of a police post, routine monitoring of the market, prevention of illegal export and regular construction of roads.

Locals also drew attention of the authorities to build a bridge over Mork rivulet which has been in limbo for years. They also called for expansion of telephone service to the reach of entire population in the district.

Chhedagad mayor expressed worry that the extortion drive of the Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal had the public worried especially due to absence of a police post in the area. “They have collected donation from every sector, how can we work in this situation”, he said.

In response, CDO Chetraj Baral assured the mayor that he would take initiative to set up a police post.

