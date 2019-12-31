Wild tuskers damage more than 18 homes in 24 hours

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, December 30

Wild elephants from the Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve have damaged more than one-and-a-half dozen homes in two places of Saptari district in the past 24 hours.

According to DSP Tilak Bharati of Saptari District Police Office, houses belonging to Ayusa Khatun, Makhan Chaudhary, Birendra Sada and Rajina Chaudhary in Amaha Tole in Khadak Municipality-4 and the houses of Bharat Yadav, Lalan Khanga, Santosh Kumar Sah, Rajendra Prasad Sah, Ashok Prasad Sah and Dinesh Sardar in Saptakoshi Municipality-9 were damaged by a herd of elephants that drifted from the national park this morning.

Also, more than half-a-dozen homes in Amaha Tole in Khadak Municipality were damaged by elephants from the reserve last night.

While the locals have claimed property worth 2.5 million rupees was damaged in the elephant attacks, police have put the damage somewhere at 1.3 million rupees.

Meanwhile, the locals, citing these frequent visitations of tuskers, have sought permanent measures from the government to solve the problem. They have also sought compensation.

