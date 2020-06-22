With 535 new cases reported on Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally hits 9,561

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 535 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday. With this Nepal’s COVID-19 count has reached 9,561.
Among the newly infected persons, 461 males and 74 females have contracted the respiratory disease. In total, 8,667 males and 894 females have tested positive for the novel virus, so far.
Likewise, 370 recoveries were reported on Monday, 32 of them females and 338 males. With this, total recovery cases have reached 2,142.
As of today, 76 of 77 districts in the country have witnessed the transmission of COVID-19. Rasuwa of Bagmati Province is the only district which does not have any cases of infection so far, stated the Ministry.
No coronavirus related death was reported today.
On Sunday, 421 new cases were recorded taking the nationwide tally to 9,026.
