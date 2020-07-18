With 57 new cases reported on Saturday, Nepal’s COVID-19 count reaches 17,502

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s total coronavirus infection count has reached 17,502 with 57 new cases detected today, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,331 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.
As many as 103 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19 in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 11,637.
Of the total recoveries, 749 have been reported from Province 1; 2,633 from Province 2; 432 from Bagmati Province; 946 from Gandaki Province; 3,715 from Province 5; 1,492 from Karnali Province; and 1,670 from Sudurpaschim Province.
As of today, there are 5,825 active cases of infection across the country. Of this, there are 79 active cases of infection in Province 1; 1,844 active cases in Province 2; 411 cases in Bagmati Province; 408 cases in Gandaki Province; 414 cases in Province 5; 317 cases in Karnali Province; and 2,352 cases in Sudurpaschim Province.
At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Panchthar, Rasuwa, Manang, Mustang, and Humla. Meanwhile, three districts — Rautahat, Kailali, and Bajura — have over 500 active cases of infection.
No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 40.
On Friday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 17,445 with 101 new recorded cases.
