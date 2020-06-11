Withdraw amendment or face action: JSP to Sarita Giri

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Janata Samajwadi Party has asked lawmaker Sarita Giri to withdraw amendment on the recent Constitution amendment bill introduced by the government, stating that the territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani should be removed from the map as evidences are yet to be established.

“MP Giri must take back the amendment failing which she will have to face action,” JSP leader Bishwadeep Pandey told THT Online. Read Also: Group attacks MP Sarita Giri’s house two days in a row “Not only would she lose her MP status, she will not even remain a member of the party if she does not taken back the amendment which was registered without consultation within the party,” Pandey said.

The newly formed JSP, after unification between Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Party, is yet to be recognised by the parliament.

