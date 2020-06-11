Group attacks MP Sarita Giri’s house two days in a row

KATHMANDU: A group of miscreants attacked the residence of Janata Samajwadi Party lawmaker Sarita Giri over her lodging an amendment on the recent Constitution amendment bill introduced by the government, stating that the territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani should be removed from the map as evidences are yet to be established.
Videos have surfaced on the internet in which people with black flags chanting slogan against Giri can be seen kicking the gates of Giri’s residence.
The group which was taken into custody on Wednesday had returned on Thursday, chanting slogans, advancing towards Giri’s house. They were apprehended by the police and taken away in two vans.
Her own party has asked her to withdraw the amendment which has apparently been lodged without any discussion in the party.
Giri has been claiming that there are not adequate evidences that support Nepal’s claim over Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh. She went on with the registration of the amendment while her party pledged support to the government proposed bill.
Read Also: Withdraw amendment or face action: Samajwadi Party to Sarita Giri
KATHMANDU, JUNE 9 The swift and massive shock of the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown measures to contain it have plunged the global economy into a severe contraction. According to World Bank forecasts, global economy will shrink by 5.2 per cent this year. That would represent deepest recessi Read More...
Local businesspersons of New Road area in Kathmandu take part in a protest with their protective face masks on along the streets demanding proper management of business operations to resume during the government imposed lockdown, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: It is a rare sight to see the otherwise most crowded areas in the capital -- Asan, Thamel and New Road -- with little to no people. There are no customers even in some of the shops that are open from time to time. Even those who have a shop beside the roads are disappointed that customers Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is presently addressing a meeting of the House of Representatives. Watch the live video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WOmtbu_KG8&feature=emb_logo Read More...
TOKYO: Naomi Osaka, the world's highest paid sportswoman, says the voices of prominent athletes can be more influential than those of politicians and is determined that hers will be heard on the subject of racial injustice. The two-times Grand Slam champion has faced a backlash on social medi Read More...
POKHARA: Two lives were lost in a landslide caused by the rain last night in Kotgaun, Raghuganga Rural Municipality, Myagdi district. Grandmother Hamaya Sherpunja (50) and her granddaughter Simran Chhantyal (4) were buried under the mass of earth that slid from atop late at around 11:00 pm while Read More...
At least 7,245,807 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 410,307 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. DEATHS AND Read More...
MUMBAI: Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing a second procedure on his right knee, the 20-times Grand Slam singles champion said on Wednesday. Federer struggled with injury at this year's Australian Open in Melbourne, where he lost in the semi-finals to eventua Read More...