Woman delivers on road in Kalikot, newborn dies within an hour

Prakash Singh

Share Now:











BAJURA: A 19-year-old pregnant woman had to deliver her child on the road in course of journeying to the health post in Tilgufa Municipality-9 of Kalikot district.

According to the woman’s spouse, the woman delivered the child in the midst of dense forest while being transported to the Jumla Hospital this morning, where she had been referred from the local health post following complications.

“Lack of transportation and communication as she was being taken to the hospital at night further complicated the situation,” relatives stated.

The infant breathed his last within an hour of delivery, a dolour which could have been avoided if we would have been at the Health facility, lamented the relatives. “We had to suffer the loss as we were stranded in the middle of nowhere.”

Similar incidents are regularly reported in absence of access to proper hospital facilities, transportation facilities and other infrastructures from desolate districts across the country.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook