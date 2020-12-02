Woman dies from hornet-sting in Saptari

Byas Shankar Upadhyay

RAJBIRAJ: A woman has died of hornet-sting in Rajbiraj of Saptari district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramila Devi Yadav (24) of Rupani Rural Municipality-1 in the district.

She was working in the field with her father-in-law, Surat Lal Yadav, when local children who were playing pelted a hornet nest in the nearby trees with stones, on Tuesday.

Both Ramila and Surat Lal were attacked by a bike of hornets which flew towards them from the nest.

They were taken to Unique Hospital in the rural municipality. As Ramila’s condition worsened, doctors referred her to Chhinnamasta Hospital in Rajbiraj, Saptari’s district headquarters. She was taken late in the night.

Saptari District Police informed that she passed away during the course of treatment at the hospital at around 4:00 am on Wednesday.

