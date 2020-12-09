Woman gives birth to triplets at Dhading hospital

Keshav Adhikari

Share Now:











DHADING: A mother from Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality-6 gave birth to triplets at Dhading District Hospital on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old mother gave birth to three girls through a caesarean section. She had visited the hospital for maternity services, said Dr Krishna Lal Upreti of the hospital.

The mother and her babies are in normal health condition, and the infants weigh 1800 gm, 1500 gm and 2500 gm.

Information Officer of the hospital, Bikram BK shared that this is the first time the hospital has delivered triplets through caesarean section though hundreds of women have been provided with maternity services there.

Hospital cheered all the doctors and health workers who assisted in this important task. The team included gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Anisha Shrestha, Dr Pujash Karmacharya, Dr Sabin Bhandari, health worker Lekh Bahadur Shrestha, and staff nurses Bimala Timalsina Mahara, Esther Tamang, and Saraswoti Malla.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook