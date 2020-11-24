Woman, her newborn fall to death off Dadeldhura cliff

Tekendra Deuba

DADELDHURA: A 35-year-old woman along with her newborn fell into a 300-metre deep gorge at Navadurga Rural Municipality-2 in Dadeldhura district.

The duo, resident of Navadurga Rural Municipality, reportedly fell off the cliff, on Monday.

The incident occurred while the deceased, Putali Devi, and her 13 days old son were on their way to see a traditional healer along with her husband Sher Bahadur Bhul in Sapala village.

Meanwhile, police have taken Bhul into custody for further questioning.

