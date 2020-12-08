Woman said to have crossed century awaiting citizenship certificate

SINDHULI, DECEMBER 7
Chhattramaya Magar of ward 13, Kamalamai Rural Municipality, Sindhuli, is believed to be over 100 years old. But she lacks citizenship certificate to validate her age.
She is also bereft of state facilities due to lack of the document.
“The financial situation of my grandson, who I depend on, is weak. I have been overlooked by the state. If I had elderly allowance, it would help my grandson to look after me.”
Chhatramaya was on her own for five years following the demise of her husband. Padam Bahadur Ranamagar has been taking care of her since then.
“I had heard of government schemes to provide security for elderly people like me. However, nobody seems to be paying attention to my statelessness,” she lamented.She wished that the local agencies would do what is required to provide the citizenship certificate to her.
She does not have anyone left in her family to prove her legal standing so that she can obtain the citizenship certificate.
The woman said her birthplace was at the then Hatapate Village Development Committee in the district, but there was no kin from her parents’ side.
A version of this article appears in print on December 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 7 Police arrested Mohammad Mahatab Alam, who had been absconding for the past 14 months in connection with the bomb explosion at Rautahat’s Rajpur Farhadawa on the eve of the first Constituent Assembly. A team of police personnel deployed from Province 2 Police Office nabb Read More...
BAJURA, DECEMBER 6 It has been very difficult to manage sanitary pads and girl-friendly toilets in the community and private schools of Bajura. Girl students have been facing problems due to the lack of sanitary pads inside schools even though the government has provided the pads to school Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA, DECEMBER 6 Maya Devi temple, located on the premises of Gautam Buddha’s birthplace, Lumbini, opened to the public today after a gap of eight months. The government and Lumbini Development Fund had closed the temple to curb the spread of COV- ID-19 eight months ago. Ministe Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA, DECEMBER 6 One person was injured when a rhino horn smuggler grabbed a pistol from a policeman and opened fire at police personnel at Kalash Hotel of Sukkhanagar, Butwal, today. Rakesh Neupane of Basantapur, Kathmandu, received a bullet on his chin. He was referred to Bhairahawa-ba Read More...
DHADING: After four years of complaints, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation has reviewed the demands of locals to transfer the towers of a transmission line. Locals of Peepaltar in Siddhalek Rural Municipality-7 of Dhading district objected the construction of towers being built o Read More...
BENGALURU: Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, has sought approval for emergency use of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine in the country, its chief executive officer said on Monday. The vaccine can be stored at two to eight degrees Celsius and distribute Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported as many as 442 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday. Of the total 1,014 new cases in the country, Kathmandu district reported 344 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 67 and 31 infections respectively. 188 of tho Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 1,014 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 241,995. Of the total cases, 370 are females while 644 are males. In the last 24 hours, 442 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. Likewi Read More...