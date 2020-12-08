Woman said to have crossed century awaiting citizenship certificate

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

SINDHULI, DECEMBER 7

Chhattramaya Magar of ward 13, Kamalamai Rural Municipality, Sindhuli, is believed to be over 100 years old. But she lacks citizenship certificate to validate her age.

She is also bereft of state facilities due to lack of the document.

“The financial situation of my grandson, who I depend on, is weak. I have been overlooked by the state. If I had elderly allowance, it would help my grandson to look after me.”

Chhatramaya was on her own for five years following the demise of her husband. Padam Bahadur Ranamagar has been taking care of her since then.

“I had heard of government schemes to provide security for elderly people like me. However, nobody seems to be paying attention to my statelessness,” she lamented.She wished that the local agencies would do what is required to provide the citizenship certificate to her.

She does not have anyone left in her family to prove her legal standing so that she can obtain the citizenship certificate.

The woman said her birthplace was at the then Hatapate Village Development Committee in the district, but there was no kin from her parents’ side.

