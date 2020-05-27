Work in two teams, directs health ministry

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 26

Ministry of Health and Population has directed all the hospitals to deploy their workforce in shifts.

“As there are chances that the hospitals may have to halt health services if health workers contract the COVID-19 infection, hospitals have been directed to make two groups of health workers and staffers, and deploy them. One team should be at work for a week and the other the next week,” said Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson for the health ministry.

“The infection is usually seen within a week. Therefore, to prevent spread of the infection among health workers and patients visiting hospitals, we have directed hospitals to deploy their staffers in teams,” said Dr Adhikari.

Earlier, one of the doctors working in the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division tested positive for the infection.

Health workers at Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre have been staying in quarantine after a woman admitted to the centre tested positive for the virus. The centre then halted its cardiology and cath lab services until further notice.

