Work on Postal Highway expedited

LAHAN, NOVEMBER 5
Construction works related to the Postal Highway in Siraha and Saptari sections have accelerated of late.
Construction of bridge and road has gained momentum along the nearly 54- km stretch of the Postal Highway, starting from Rajbiraj in Saptari district to Siraha Bazar in Siraha district.
Likewise, around 12-km road stretching from the eastern part of Rajbiraj to Balan in the western part has been completed, said Kamal Prasad Yadav, contact manager of Rauta Shrestha Diwa JV, the construction company. Work has moved forward to blacktop the remaining stretch of the highway in these sections.
Construction of 11 bridges along the 25- km stretch has neared completion.
The deadline for construction of Postal Highway expired in the previous fiscal year, but owing to various reasons, the construction process was impeded. Contract worth Rs 1.2 billion was awarded to the construction company for the project on 24 December 2017. The project has achieved 55 per cent progress so far.
The 1,792 kilometres Postal Highway is considered to be a vital road for the Tarai as it will connect most districts of Tarai.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on November 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
