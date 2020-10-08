Work on security printing press starts in Kavre

DHULIKHEL, OCTOBER 7
The Security Printing Press Centre established at the Information Technology Park has started construction of physical infrastructure for security printing press at Panauti Municipality in Kavre.
The government had decided to establish the security printing press at the IT Park for printing passport, bank notes, driving licence, smart cards, postal tickets and SIM cards. Construction of physical infrastructure had started with allocation of Rs 1 billion in the last fiscal.
Security Printing Centre Executive Director Bikal Poudel said that the entire work of the printing press would be completed at a cost of Rs 33 billion. Poudel said operation of the printing press would save Rs 10 billion every year from going abroad. The printing press will require 1,000 workers, including 200 technicians.
Work to flatten the land, construct wall and the inner route had started. Construction of two water tanks has finished.
Meanwhile, former minster and Ruling Nepal Communist Party central member Gokul Prasad Baskota, Bagmati Province lawmaker Chandra Lama, and mayors of Panauti, and Dhulikhel, among others, inspected the under construction security printing press.
During inspection, Baskota said that the printing press was a national pride project and work on it should go ahead smoothly.
The IT Park is spread over 257 ropani land.
The park has two large buildings and four well-facilitated residential buildings.
A version of this article appears in print on October 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
