Workers obstruct blacktopping work

Himalayan News Service

Khotang, January 6

Workers today obstructed blacktopping work at Mahure-Rajapani road section along the Gaighat-Diktel road stretch in Khotang seeking payment, which was due for a long time.

Chief District Officer Bishnu Hari Upadhaya said workers obstructed the construction work after the contractor company did not provide them wages for a long time. The workers said they were compelled to obstruct construction work after the contracting company did not provide them money as per the agreement.

The workers and representatives of Bharat Construction/Siddhi Shahi JV had signed an agreement two months ago on releasing the due amount by January 5.

Ward Chair Dinesh Rai of Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipality-14 said that a workers’ meeting held at Bijayakharka today decided to halt construction work. He said around 150 workers obstructed work saying that the construction company had not released the amount on time.

According to the district administration office, workers have seized the keys of six tippers, one water tanker, two excavators, one bolero jeep and handed them over to Buipa Police Post.

The workers said that the contracting company’s payment was due even at the local grocery shops, hotels and petrol pumps.

Site In-charge Puspa Shahi of Bharat Construction/Siddhi Shahi JV has been out of contact for the last few days.

A version of this article appears in print on January 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

