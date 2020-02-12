THT Online

KATHMANDU: Senior advocate Balkrishna Neupane has filed a writ at the Supreme Court for investigating into roles of former prime ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai, for their possible involvement, in the Lalita Niwas land grab case.

Advocate Neupane filed the writ at the Apex court today stating that the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) had not indicted former prime ministers excusing themselves saying the CIAA had no authority to question the legality of the collective decisions of their Cabinets.

Upon this ‘questionable’ act of the commission, Neupane has reminded them of their duty, which is to hold accountable all parties involved in the land grab case.

