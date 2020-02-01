Youth gets life sentence for killing girlfriend

Himalayan News Service

Panchthar, January 31

Panchthar District Court handed down life imprisonment to a 19-year-old youth convicted of killing his girlfriend.

A single bench of Judge Mohanraj Bhattarai today issued the verdict against Padam Tamang of Palgunand Rural Municipality for killing girlfriend Sital Yonghang of Panchami, Hilihang Rural Municipality.

The court ordered Padam’s accomplice, Bhagirath Bastola, to be put in a correction home for 12.5 years. The two had taken the 16-year old girl to an empty house and killed her there in May last year.

Meanwhile, in another case related to the murder of a bank employee in Hilihang-7, seven months ago, the court ruled that the convict be kept in a correction home on account of his age factor. Ghanendra Lawati, 17, will have to spend 16.8 years in child correction home for murdering Sujata Tamang. The court also ordered Lawati to pay Rs 100,000 in compensation to family of the murdered girl.

A version of this article appears in print on February 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook