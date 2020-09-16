Youth public policy training kicks off

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 15

US Ambassador to Nepal Randy W Berry joined Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Prithivi Subba Gurung to inaugurate Pre-professional Parliamentary Support Programme in Pokhara today.

PPSP is the first fellowship of its type for youths in Nepal that teaches law-making and public policy. Recognising that youth make up 52 per cent of the Nepali voting population, the US Embassy has partnered with Pokhara Research Centre to organise an online public-policy training for 50 youths aged 20-30, selected from all 11 districts of Gandaki Province.

From September 15-19, the participants will learn a range of issues, including geopolitics, diplomacy, federalism, economic policy and good governance.

“Youth not only have the right to be included in political decision-making, but their inclusion strengthens government,” said Ambassador Berry in a press release issued by the UA Embassy here today. “Bringing Nepal’s youth to the policy drafting table ensures that Nepal’s democracy represents all of its people.”

This project will organise three camps, where 50 participants will be winnowed to a final 12, who will be selected to serve as advisors to Members of the Parliament in Gandaki Provincial Assembly. The selected fellows will support MPs research policy areas, draft parliamentary inquiries, prepare for parliamentary discussion, and arrange schedules.

