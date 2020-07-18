KATHMANDU, JULY 17
A person was killed and another injured after an irate mob thrashed them in Goldhunga, Nagarjun Municipality-5, on suspicion of being thieves, yesterday.
The deceased has been identified as Chhiring Lama, 24, of Rasuwa district, currently residing in Kapurdhara, Kathmandu.
As they were shouting in drunken stupor on the street at night, some of the locals stepped outdoors and engaged in a heated argument with Lama and Dorje Tamang, over their alleged theft attempts.
The locals attacked Lama and Tamang, leaving them injured. Acting on a tip off, a special team deployed by Balaju-based Metropolitan Police Circle reached the incident site and rushed them to the TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, for treatment.
According to police, Lama succumbed to excessive bleeding. Tamang is undergoing treatment at the same medical facility. Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Lal Gayawali, in-charge at Teku-based Metropolitan Police Range, said two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.
He said police were investigating the incident.
Identity of the suspects involved in the incident have been withheld by police.
NEW YORK: Last year saw record representation of LGBTQ characters in the 118 films released by major studios, according to a new study by GLAAD. But for the third straight year, the racial diversity of LGBTQ characters has waned and transgender characters again went unseen. GLAAD called the decre Read More...
DHADING, JULY 16 Workers in Dhading have been compelled to extract sand and gravel from the Trishuli River without adopting any safety measure during the monsoon. A youth at Galchhi Rural Municipality-4 has gone missing since July 8 while extracting sand from the river. Another missing Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 16 As per the working guidelines on rescuing vulnerable Nepalis, 586 Nepalis stranded aboard were repatriated home by this evening. These stranded people arrived through four chartered flights. As per Devendra KC, general manager of the Civil Aviation Office at Tribhuvan Intern Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 16 The government has decided to extend the completion deadline of all projects that are under construction across the country by six months. Amid construction works of different projects being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic since the last few months, a recent meeting of t Read More...
KATHMANDU: In the present context of ongoing pandemic, Nabil Bank has introduced ‘36th Anniversary Offer’ for its customers. This offer is being introduced to address the needs of retail and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers, as per a media release. Under this offer, the bank is Read More...
KATHMANDU: CellPay has announced the name of the winner of ‘This 2020 Get Samsung Galaxy S20’ campaign, where the customer had the opportunity to win a new Samsung Galaxy S20+ through lucky draw. Sujan Karki with his unique code number 196168 was announced as the winner of a brand new Samsung Read More...
MANCHESTER: Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes ground out patient half-centuries as England battled to 207 for three at the close on day one of the second test against the West Indies at Old Trafford on Thursday. England were wobbling on 81 for three before Sibley and Stokes shared an unbeaten 126 Read More...
Asian shares recoup some of previous day's losses European stock futures up slightly Hopes of more US fiscal spending suppress other concerns Euro eyes EU summit amid hopes of recovery fund deal TOKYO: Asian shares eked out gains and US stock futures bounced back on Friday as hopes o Read More...