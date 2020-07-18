Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 17

A person was killed and another injured after an irate mob thrashed them in Goldhunga, Nagarjun Municipality-5, on suspicion of being thieves, yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Chhiring Lama, 24, of Rasuwa district, currently residing in Kapurdhara, Kathmandu.

As they were shouting in drunken stupor on the street at night, some of the locals stepped outdoors and engaged in a heated argument with Lama and Dorje Tamang, over their alleged theft attempts.

The locals attacked Lama and Tamang, leaving them injured. Acting on a tip off, a special team deployed by Balaju-based Metropolitan Police Circle reached the incident site and rushed them to the TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, for treatment.

According to police, Lama succumbed to excessive bleeding. Tamang is undergoing treatment at the same medical facility. Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Lal Gayawali, in-charge at Teku-based Metropolitan Police Range, said two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

He said police were investigating the incident.

Identity of the suspects involved in the incident have been withheld by police.

