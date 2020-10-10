Abuse, mental health and its management in children and adolescents

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10
“Abuse may be defined as the following to treat (a person or animal) in a harsh or harmful way or to use or treat (something) in a way that causes damage or to use (something) wrongly”.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the well-being of an individual is encompassed in the realization of their abilities, coping with normal stresses of life, productive work and contribution to their community. Cultural differences, subjective assessments, and competing professional theories all affect how one defines “mental health”.
Types of Abuse
Risk Factors for Child Abuse
There are some factors or circumstances that are known to increase the risk of child abuse, although not all families who have these risk factors will go on to abuse their children. There is a higher risk of abuse and violence in some disadvantaged families that have experienced multiple social and financial problems.
However it is important not to stereotype families or make assumptions about their relationships on this basis. It is also important to realise that abuse can occur in families that do not appear to fit this profile. Risk factors for child abuse include:
Warning Signs of Abuse
There are warning signs that suggest the possibility of abuse. However it is important to remember that the presence of these signs does not necessarily mean that abuse has occurred. Some of these can also represent behaviour or mental health problems which have arisen for reasons other than abuse.
Child Abuse and Mental Health
Experiencing abuse in childhood or adolescence has been identified as a significant risk factor for poor mental health, poor attachment and connection to parents and family, and general adjustment problems. Certain children may be less vulnerable to such problems following abuse or neglect, if there are other factors that offset these effects. Such protective factors include connectedness to other members of the family or peers, minimal other life stress, level of development and resilience prior to abuse, and the availability of resources, intervention and support programs.
Effects on General Mental Health
Adjustment in later life varies and will be affected by factors such as age of child when abused, severity, frequency and duration of abuse. Children or adolescents who have been abused may be more likely to show some of the following characteristics:
Risk of Mental Illness and Disorders
Child abuse is a risk factor for a number of mental illnesses that may be diagnosed in childhood, adolescence or adulthood. Not all children who have suffered abuse will develop a diagnosable mental illness, but in general there is a higher risk of developing:
Risk of Suicide and Self Harm
There is an association between childhood abuse and the risk of suicidal behaviour. One study found that a history of physical abuse increases the odds of attempting suicide by almost 5 times, while a history of emotional abuse may increase the odds of a suicide attempt by more than 12 times.
Management of Abuse.
Rampukar Sah is a Clinical Psychologist and is trained in child and adolescent psychiatry. He is currently a consultant at Kanti Childrens Hospital.
DHANGADHI: A group of students from Nepal Student Union, the student wing of the main opposition Nepali Congress, today staged demonstration and demanded operation of the Geta Medical College at Godavari Municipliaty-5, in Kailali district. Demanding immediate operation of the both the colleg Read More...
LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are joining activist Malala Yousafzai in a video chat about the challenges girls face in accessing education amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple’s conversation with the 23-year-old education campaigner will be released on the Malala Fund’s YouTu Read More...
BIRGUNJ, OCTOBER 8 Local civil society leaders staged a demonstration in Birgunj today urging the government to save the life of Prof Dr Govinda KC, who has launched his 19th round of fast-unto-death hunger strike demanding reforms in medical education and the health sector. Doctors, right Read More...
ITAHARI, OCTOBER 8 Professor Muhammad Yunus, a great social entrepreneur of Bangladesh, founder of Grameen Bank and the Nobel Peace Prize recipient of 2006, is scheduled to address Nepali audience on October 12 from 3:45pm to 5:15pm. Prof Yunus will be delivering his influential key note in a Read More...
GAIGHAT, OCTOBER 8 At least two persons died on the spot and two others were critically injured after a container met with an accident along the Katari-Beteni road section of Siddhicharan Highway at Katari Municipality in Udayapur last night. The deceased have been identified as Min Bahadur Ra Read More...
CHITWAN, OCTOBER 8 A large number of philanthropic-minded people have decided to donate their eyes after death in Chitwan. A total of 446 people signed eye donation agreements on World Sight Day. World Sight Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of October. It is a global event me Read More...
TANAHUN, OCTOBER 8 A family in Tanahun district has been compelled to live in a cave due to poverty. Manbir Gurung, his wife Udashiya, son Ganesh and a daughter Puja, are living in a cave. They said they were staying in the cave as they had to leave their rented room after failing to pay rent. Read More...
BAJURA: A new mother who was on the way to the hospital died of postpartum complication in Kuru village of Budhinanda Municipality-4 in Bajura district on Thursday. Ambakala Rokaya (23), who was suffering from severe postpartum pain was being brought to Kolti Primary Health Centre, informed ward ch Read More...